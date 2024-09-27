ISL: Borja Herrera Hat Trick Helps FC Goa Win 3-2 Over East Bengal

East Bengal’s makeshift lineup struggled to find its footing in the opening minutes, allowing FC Goa to capitalize on several chances. Both Drazic and Borja attempted long-range shots that were thwarted, but the Gaurs finally broke the deadlock in the 13th minute. Drazic launched a blistering cross that Debjit could only deflect into the path of Borja, who calmly slotted it home, choosing not to celebrate against his former club.