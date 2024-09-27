ISL: Borja Herrera Hat Trick Helps FC Goa Win 3-2 Over East Bengal

In a thrilling encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, FC Goa triumphed over East Bengal FC with a score of 3-2 in the 2024-25 Indian Super League on Friday. Borja Herrera was the star of the match, netting a hat trick that secured all three points for the Gaurs, even after they were reduced to ten men.
The match began with an early opportunity for East Bengal when Dejan Drazic nearly put the visitors ahead in the second minute. A well-placed lofted pass from Brison Fernandes reached Boris Singh, who set up Drazic, but his shot was brilliantly blocked by goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.
East Bengal’s makeshift lineup struggled to find its footing in the opening minutes, allowing FC Goa to capitalize on several chances. Both Drazic and Borja attempted long-range shots that were thwarted, but the Gaurs finally broke the deadlock in the 13th minute. Drazic launched a blistering cross that Debjit could only deflect into the path of Borja, who calmly slotted it home, choosing not to celebrate against his former club.
Just seven minutes later, FC Goa doubled their lead. After a long ball appeared to be in the hands of East Bengal defender Hijazi Maher, he lost possession, allowing Borja to tap in another easy goal in the 20th minute.
East Bengal pulled one back in the 29th minute when Madih Talal was brought down in the penalty box by Aakash Sangwan. Talal converted the spot-kick, slotting it past Laximikanth Kattimani, keeping the game competitive.
As the first half drew to a close, both teams traded yellow cards as tensions flared in the midfield. After the break, Borja attempted an audacious shot from halfway, only to see it hit the roof of the net.
East Bengal’s coach, Carles Cuadrat, made tactical changes, introducing younger players to revitalize the attack. However, another defensive blunder from Hijazi allowed Borja to complete his hat trick in the 71st minute. After receiving a brilliant through ball from Udanta, Borja skillfully maneuvered past a defender and sent the ball into the top corner, restoring FC Goa’s two-goal cushion.
In the 81st minute, Carl Mchugh was sent off after receiving his second yellow card, leaving FC Goa to defend their lead with one less player. East Bengal capitalized on the advantage when David Lalhlansanga scored in the 85th minute, following a shot from Anwar Ali that Kattimani couldn’t hold onto. The momentum shifted as chants of "Go Back Cuadrat" turned into cheers for East Bengal.
Despite their late push, East Bengal couldn’t find the equalizer as time ran out, leading to renewed calls from fans for their manager to resign. FC Goa's victory not only marked a crucial win but also showcased Borja Herrera's exceptional talent on the pitch.