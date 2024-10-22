ISL: Can East Bengal Break the Curse? Team Seeks Redemption Against Odisha FC

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign enters an exciting new matchweek with a highly anticipated clash between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on October 22, Tuesday, at 7:30 PM IST.
Both teams are eager to secure their first victory this season, with East Bengal yet to score a point and Odisha FC sitting in 10th place with four points from four matches.
Odisha FC boasts a strong history against East Bengal, remaining unbeaten in their last seven encounters and scoring an impressive 23 goals during this stretch.
With a solid 88.1% tackle success rate, Odisha has shown exceptional defensive skills this season, compelling East Bengal to act swiftly in their attacking maneuvers to avoid turnovers and capitalize on scoring opportunities.
Sergio Lobera, head coach of Odisha FC, is confident heading into this match, stating, “We need to get the best performance possible from the entire squad.” He emphasized the importance of squad depth, asserting that strategic substitutions could turn the game in their favor.
On the other hand, East Bengal FC is desperate to end their six-match losing streak, with five defeats this season. Under the leadership of new coach Oscar Bruzon, who is keen to instill a winning mentality in the team, East Bengal is looking to exploit set-piece opportunities to turn their fortunes around. With skilled strikers like Dimitrios Diamantakos and Cleiton Silva, they aim to challenge the Odisha defense, particularly given the frequent fouls drawn by midfielder Madih Talal.
Bruzon expressed urgency for a turnaround, stating, “We need a positive result to keep everyone in full confidence.”
In their previous ISL meetings, Odisha FC has triumphed in six matches, while East Bengal has only managed one win, with one game ending in a draw. Odisha has outscored East Bengal 24-17, setting the stage for an intense showdown.
Diego Mauricio has been instrumental for Odisha FC, contributing four goals and assists against East Bengal. His speed and shooting prowess will be crucial for the Juggernauts.
East Bengal's Dimitrios Diamantakos, although yet to find the net this season, has a good record against Odisha FC from last year, making him a player to watch as he seeks to reclaim his scoring form.
Former Golden Ball winner Hugo Boumous from Odisha FC has been a consistent threat, having recorded goal contributions against 14 different teams in the league, showcasing his versatility and impact.
With both teams looking to prove themselves and secure vital points, fans can expect an exhilarating match filled with action and intensity at the Kalinga Stadium.
As the stakes rise in the ISL, the battle between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC promises to be a highlight of the season.