ISL: Jamshedpur FC Eyes Top 2 Spot as Hyderabad Seeks First Win

Jamshedpur FC is set to face Hyderabad FC in an exciting showdown at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday, marking the conclusion of the fifth matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25.
Both teams come into this match with significant stakes—Jamshedpur looking to extend their strong start to the season, and Hyderabad eager to secure their first win.
Jamshedpur FC has been prolific in front of goal, having scored in each of their last seven ISL matches. The Men of Steel currently sit third on the table with nine points from four games, their best-ever start to a season. A win against Hyderabad would take them one point shy of league leaders Bengaluru FC and potentially push Mohun Bagan Super Giant to third spot.
Khalid Jamil's side holds a psychological edge, having won their last three encounters against Hyderabad FC. A victory on Monday would equal Jamshedpur's longest winning streak against any ISL team—a record they previously achieved against NorthEast United FC. Jamil, however, remains cautious of Hyderabad’s recent improvements.
“It is a very important game for us. We are playing in front of our home crowd. They’re a good team, stronger than before. We must prepare well and take a positive result,” Jamil said.
Hyderabad FC, currently 12th on the table, is yet to taste victory this season. However, their recent clean sheet against Chennaiyin FC has boosted the squad's confidence after a shaky start. Interim coach Thangboi Singto is hopeful his side can build on that performance.
“The players have become stronger as a group, in terms of respect and camaraderie. Football is a team sport, and if they can channel that on the pitch, the results will follow,” Singto said.
In their previous 10 ISL meetings, Jamshedpur has secured five victories, while Hyderabad has only managed one win, with four matches ending in a draw. Hyderabad will be looking to break their winless streak and possibly secure consecutive clean sheets for the first time since March 2023.
Players to Watch:
Imran Khan (Jamshedpur FC): The playmaker has created the most goal-scoring chances (9) among Indian players in ISL 2024-25, all from open play.
Devendra Murgaonkar (Hyderabad FC): The striker is set to make his 50th ISL appearance and has the highest expected goals (xG) value of 0.65 among his teammates this season.
Stephen Eze (Jamshedpur FC): The defender has been crucial in defense, averaging 7.5 clearances per game.
Leander D’Cunha (Hyderabad FC): A key figure in defense, D’Cunha has averaged 5.5 recoveries in the defensive third per game this season.
Both teams will be vying for three crucial points—Jamshedpur to solidify their position in the top two and Hyderabad to end their winless streak. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.