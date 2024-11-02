ISL: Can FC Goa Turn the Tide Against High-Flying Bengaluru FC?

Bengaluru FC is riding high as they prepare to take on a struggling FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Fatorda Stadium this Saturday.
With an impressive tally of 16 points from five wins and a draw, BFC currently tops the league standings, having scored 11 goals while conceding just once. This marks the club's second-best start in the ISL, closely following their title-winning campaign of 2018-19.
In stark contrast, FC Goa finds itself languishing in 10th place with only six points to their name, securing just one win from their opening fixtures. Under the guidance of coach Manolo Marquez, the team has managed to gather only a solitary point from three home games so far.
Gerard Zaragoza and his team seem poised to extend Goa's woes, coming off a convincing 3-1 victory against Kerala Blasters. “Last season, we were mid-table and fought against the top teams. This year we are on top, and everyone wants to beat us. It feels good,” Zaragoza remarked ahead of the crucial encounter.
For FC Goa, this match serves as the first of two consecutive home games and presents a crucial opportunity to reignite their season. Despite facing injury setbacks with key players Borja Herrera, who has netted six goals, and Rowllin Borges sidelined, Marquez remains optimistic. “We are playing better than last season,” he stated. “But we have not been consistent. It is a good moment to play BFC because we need to show that we can beat the strongest.”
As both teams gear up for this exciting showdown, fans can expect a thrilling display of football, with Bengaluru FC aiming to maintain their winning momentum while FC Goa strives to turn their fortunes around.