ISL: Can FC Goa Turn the Tide Against High-Flying Bengaluru FC?

For FC Goa, this match serves as the first of two consecutive home games and presents a crucial opportunity to reignite their season. Despite facing injury setbacks with key players Borja Herrera, who has netted six goals, and Rowllin Borges sidelined, Marquez remains optimistic. “We are playing better than last season,” he stated. “But we have not been consistent. It is a good moment to play BFC because we need to show that we can beat the strongest.”