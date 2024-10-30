ISL: Mohun Bagan Eyes Glory Against Resurgent Hyderabad FC

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been formidable against Hyderabad FC, winning four of their last seven encounters and remaining unbeaten in six of those matches. Their strength lies in set-piece proficiency, having netted six goals from such situations this season—the highest in the league. The Mariners’ cohesive attacking style and defensive organization will be tested against a revitalized Hyderabad side, making for a thrilling contest.