ISL: Mohun Bagan Eyes Glory Against Resurgent Hyderabad FC

In an eagerly anticipated clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will square off against Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, September 30, at 7:30 pm IST.
Fresh from a commanding 4-0 victory over Mohammedan SC, Hyderabad FC is eager to build on their momentum, while the Mariners, who have had success against the Hyderabad side in recent encounters, must remain vigilant against a resurgent opponent.
Hyderabad FC, under the guidance of coach Thangboi Singto, is seeking to establish consistency after breaking a seven-match winless streak. Their recent performance showcased an efficient attack, converting four out of 11 shots against Mohammedan SC, marking their highest goal conversion rate in a single match since December 2021. The team's ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities will be crucial as they aim for consecutive wins—a feat they last achieved in early 2023.
Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been formidable against Hyderabad FC, winning four of their last seven encounters and remaining unbeaten in six of those matches. Their strength lies in set-piece proficiency, having netted six goals from such situations this season—the highest in the league. The Mariners’ cohesive attacking style and defensive organization will be tested against a revitalized Hyderabad side, making for a thrilling contest.
Both coaches have emphasized the importance of teamwork. Singto commended his players for adhering to tactical plans and understanding their roles, while Mohun Bagan’s Jose Molina called for collective improvement in defense, stating that success hinges on the entire team's effort in both attacking and defending.
Key players to watch include Mohun Bagan midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte, who leads the league in tackles with 18, and Hyderabad FC defender Alex Saji, who has made 87 clearances this season. Additionally, Manvir Singh, a standout for Mohun Bagan with four goals against Hyderabad, will be looking to break his goal drought against this particular opponent.
As the teams gear up for this pivotal matchup, fans can expect a high-stakes encounter filled with drama and intensity, as both sides vie for critical points in the league standings.