ISL: Can Kerala Blasters Turn the Tide Against Bengaluru FC?

The Southern rivalry in the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to take center stage as table-toppers Bengaluru FC prepare to visit arch-rivals Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 25 at 7:30 PM IST.
Bengaluru FC, currently sitting comfortably in pole position, will be keen to maintain their unbeaten run. In contrast, Kerala Blasters FC, who have dropped points on the road, are eager to hand the Blues their first defeat of the season.
Kerala Blasters FC come into this match with an impressive unbeaten streak after suffering a 1-2 loss to Punjab FC at the start of the season. They have since secured two wins and two draws in their last four matches.
The last time the Blasters enjoyed a similar streak was between October and November 2023, when they went five games unbeaten, with three wins and two draws. Head coach Mikael Stahre will be pleased with how well his players have adapted to his footballing style and philosophy.
Additionally, historically, the home team has been dominant in this fixture, having won every match since the 2019-20 season, except for the bubble campaigns. The last time an away team triumphed in this matchup was Bengaluru FC’s 2-1 victory on November 5, 2018, which adds another layer of pressure on the Blues as they seek to extend their successful run.
Bengaluru FC boasts a formidable defense, having yet to concede a goal in the current ISL season. They have kept a clean sheet in their last five matches, the joint-longest such streak in league history. However, their performance at Kochi has not been as stellar; they have never managed to keep a clean sheet in five ISL games at this venue, losing their last three encounters.
Offensively, Bengaluru FC has the best shot conversion rate in the league at 14.6%, despite averaging the least shots per game (11). This efficiency indicates their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities, enhancing their attacking effectiveness.
In head-to-head encounters, Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC have faced off 15 times in the ISL. While the Blasters have claimed victory in just four matches, the Blues have won nine, with two games ending in draws. A total of 40 goals have been scored in this rivalry, with Bengaluru FC leading with 24 goals to Kerala’s 16.
In the coaches' corner, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Mikael Stahre emphasized the importance of maintaining intensity and following a consistent game plan while making necessary adjustments for each opponent.
“We want to play a fast game with a lot of confidence. For every match, there are different game plans that we have. About 80% of our strategy is the philosophy we follow and 20% are adjustments for each game,” Stahre stated.
On the other hand, Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza highlighted the contributions of Naorem Roshan Singh, who has been exceptional this season, providing both defensive solidity and offensive support. “He (Naorem Roshan Singh) is improving in defense.
In one-on-one situations, he is very good. Now, he is playing for the national team. He has a lot of confidence, and we are working with him to arrive more often in the box because he's helping us as a winger,” Zaragoza remarked.
Key players to watch include Sunil Chhetri, who has scored seven goals against Kerala Blasters FC and could equal Diego Mauricio's record of eight goals against them with a goal in this match. Additionally, Noah Sadaoui leads the league with the highest expected assists value (xA) at 2.15, showcasing his ability to create chances and deliver assists.
Bengaluru FC’s Nikhil Poojary has made an impressive 24 forward passes per game, the second highest among outfield players, while Kerala Blasters FC’s Naocha Singh has recorded 2.5 interceptions per game, demonstrating his defensive prowess.
With both teams aiming for a crucial victory, the match promises to deliver high stakes and intense rivalry as they battle for supremacy in the ISL.