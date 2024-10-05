ISL: Can Mohammedan SC Upset Mohun Bagan at Home?

The much-anticipated first Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season is set to light up the Salt Lake Stadium this Saturday, October 5, at 7:30 PM.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will clash with league debutants Mohammedan SC, with both teams standing equal on four points from their first three games. The high-stakes match will mark the conclusion of Matchweek 4, right before the international break.
This derby will be the inaugural ISL fixture between these two football giants.
Historically, Mohun Bagan Super Giant has a promising record against teams making their first appearance in the league, winning seven matches, while drawing and losing twice each from a total of 11 such encounters.
The Mariners will look to extend their dominance against debutants, adding another win to their tally.
Mohammedan SC, riding high after a crucial away win against Chennaiyin FC, became the fifth team in ISL history to secure victory in their first away match. If they manage to beat Mohun Bagan at their home ground, Mohammedan SC will join elite company, becoming only the second team in ISL history, after ATK in 2014, to win both of their opening away games in the same season.
Mohun Bagan head coach, Jose Molina, has expressed concern over his team’s defensive frailties, with the Mariners conceding seven goals in their last three outings. Molina pointed out that lapses in their attacking setup have contributed to their defensive struggles.
"We are conceding too many goals, that's clear. Some of these goals are due to mistakes at the back, but many are due to errors in attack. We need to improve our offensive play because the better we attack, the stronger we will defend," Molina emphasized.
Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC head coach, Andrey Chernyshov, believes his side has gained a crucial psychological edge after securing their first ISL win against Chennaiyin FC. Chernyshov is confident that his team, now more acclimatized to the rigors of the ISL, is poised for further success.
"My players know they can win matches now. After two games, they realized they could play good football. After the win against Chennaiyin, they know they can win in this league. This confidence is very important," Chernyshov said.
"We respect Mohun Bagan as a strong team, but we have shown in the last three matches that we are also a force to be reckoned with. The goal now is to play good football and seize the big moments when they come," he added.
With both sides hungry for victory, this Kolkata Derby promises to be a thrilling encounter.
Will Mohun Bagan continue their strong run against debutants, or will Mohammedan SC write their names into ISL history with another away triumph? Football fans can expect a fiercely contested battle as the two Kolkata giants face off on Saturday night.