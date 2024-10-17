ISL: Can NorthEast United Turn the Tide Against Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League (ISL) makes a thrilling return after the international break, with NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) set to clash against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Both teams are eager to seize this opportunity to gain crucial momentum for the remainder of the season.
In their previous outings, NorthEast United displayed resilience but fell short, conceding late to FC Goa in a gripping 3-3 draw. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC found themselves locked in a stalemate, held to a goalless draw against 10-man Hyderabad FC.
Historically, NorthEast United has struggled against Chennaiyin FC in the ISL, managing just one win in their last ten encounters.
However, the Highlanders have shown strength at home, suffering only two losses in eight matches against Chennaiyin. Last season's dominant 3-0 victory in this fixture will undoubtedly bolster their confidence as they aim to replicate that success.
Chennaiyin has been prolific in attack this season, averaging 19.3 shot attempts per game—the highest in the league—though they have converted only three of those chances into goals. In contrast, NorthEast United has been efficient offensively, scoring seven goals from an expected goals (xG) value of 3.17, marking the second-best xG differential in the league thus far.
NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali acknowledged the need for his team to close out matches more effectively but emphasized the importance of continued development.
“It’s my second season here. We are growing. We make mistakes and we learn from them,” said Benali.
On the other side, Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle respects the quality within the NorthEast United ranks but remains confident in his team's capabilities. Their recent goalless draw against Hyderabad ended a ten-match streak of conceding goals on the road, and Coyle believes his squad can stand toe-to-toe with the best teams in the competition.
“We are very respectful of the quality of the NorthEast United FC team. At the same time, we know we are a good team with good players,” Coyle stated.
In their historical meetings, Chennaiyin edges NorthEast United with eight wins to seven, while five matches have ended in draws.
As both teams prepare for this crucial encounter, fans are in for an exciting showdown in Guwahati.