ISL: Chennaiyin FC's Stunning Comeback Seals 3-2 Victory Over NorthEast United

In a thrilling five-goal encounter, Chennaiyin FC staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 3-2 victory against NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season returned after the October international break, and both teams put on a show that kept fans on the edge of their seats.
Wilmar Jordan Gil’s brilliant brace, coupled with Lukas Brambilla’s composed penalty, ensured Owen Coyle’s men returned to winning ways in dramatic fashion.
The match kicked off with an explosive start as NorthEast United, known as the Highlanders, drew first blood. In the 5th minute, Parthib Gogoi led a lightning-quick counterattack, threading the ball to Nestor Albiach, who calmly finished to give the hosts an early 1-0 lead.
The game evolved into a high-octane contest, with both sides creating a flurry of chances. Neither team could dominate the midfield, but Chennaiyin's attacking combinations started clicking. Brambilla, alongside Connor Shields, linked up well with Farukh Choudhury and Irfan Yadwad, creating opportunities to breach the Highlanders' defense.
Their efforts paid off in the 25th minute when Shields delivered a pinpoint corner, and Jordan Gil rose highest to head the ball into the net, restoring parity for the visitors.
With the momentum in their favor, Chennaiyin turned up the heat. In the 34th minute, a foul by Michel Zabaco on Ryan Edwards resulted in a penalty for Chennaiyin FC. Brambilla stepped up and coolly converted the spot-kick, giving the Marina Machans a crucial 2-1 lead heading into halftime.
The second half mirrored the intensity of the first. Just six minutes after the restart, Jordan Gil struck again. A lapse in concentration by the NorthEast United defense allowed the Colombian striker to pounce, making it 3-1 to Chennaiyin. Despite protests from the Highlanders, claiming offside, the goal stood, and the visitors seemed in control.
NorthEast United dominated possession in the second half but struggled to create clear-cut chances. Chennaiyin's defense, reinforced by the introduction of Elsinho, held firm. However, late drama unfolded as Laldinliana Renthlei was sent off in the 83rd minute after picking up his second yellow card, reducing Chennaiyin to 10 men.
The Highlanders seized on the opportunity, and in the 89th minute, Yadwad’s foul on Alaaeddine Ajaraie inside the box handed the hosts a lifeline. Ajaraie calmly slotted home the penalty, marking his fifth goal in as many games this season, narrowing the deficit to 3-2.
Despite the late push, NorthEast United couldn’t find an equalizer, and Chennaiyin FC held on to claim all three points in a thrilling contest.
The result marked an impressive comeback for Owen Coyle's side, as they now look to build on this victory in their ISL campaign.