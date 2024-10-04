ISL: Struggling NorthEast United Faces Off Against Resurgent FC Goa

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) is set to face a crucial challenge as they take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.
With the Gaurs eager to secure their first home win of the season, the match promises to be an intriguing clash.
Despite NEUFC's status as reigning Durand Cup champions, the team is striving to regain form after two disappointing results, including a loss to Mohun Bagan FC and a recent 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters FC.
Meanwhile, FC Goa rebounded from two previous home losses, clinching a narrow 3-2 win against East Bengal last week.
Goa head coach Manolo Marquez is hopeful for the young players to step up in light of injuries affecting some senior team members. He emphasized the need for his squad to adapt and manage in-game situations more effectively.
"We have a lot of things to improve on. It’s true that we played well at times, but we need to learn to manage situations better," Marquez stated.
The last encounter between the two sides saw NEUFC triumph 2-0, and Juan Pedro Benali's squad will aim to replicate that success.
However, they have never defeated Goa in consecutive matches, setting an interesting narrative for this fixture.
Benali recognizes the threat posed by the hosts, calling FC Goa a "very good team with great players." He acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating, "It won't be easy. We need to be strong, focused, and smart."
Historically, FC Goa and NEUFC have clashed 20 times in the ISL, with Goa securing six wins, NEUFC four, and the remaining 10 matches ending in draws.
In addition to the team dynamics, FC Goa goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani is on the brink of a personal milestone, as he approaches his 100th ISL appearance, which would make him the sixth goalkeeper to achieve this feat.
The match will also spotlight the individual battle between NEUFC's Alaeddine Ajaraie and FC Goa's Armando Sadiku. Ajaraie leads the league with 14 shots attempted, while Sadiku has made six attempts from outside the box, scoring once.
As the teams prepare for a 7:30 PM kick-off, both sides are gearing up for what could be a pivotal moment in their respective seasons, with NorthEast United FC looking to turn their fortunes around against a determined FC Goa.