ISL: Mohammedan SC Looks to Bounce Back Against Kerala Blasters

Mohammedan SC will host Kerala Blasters FC at Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, aiming for their second victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.
This match marks a significant moment for Mohammedan SC, the newly promoted side from the I-League, as they continue to adjust to the top-flight competition.
Both teams come into this fixture with a desire to improve their standings. Mohammedan SC has had a mixed start, gathering four points from four matches. Their most recent outing ended in disappointment, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Mohun Bagan in the intense Kolkata derby. Head coach Andrey Chernyshov will be looking for a strong response from his players in front of a home crowd.
On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC, with five points from four games, has faced its own challenges this season. After two consecutive draws, including a hard-fought 2-2 result against Odisha FC, the Blasters have struggled to find consistency despite boasting a talented squad. Coach Stahie will be hoping for a breakthrough performance to ignite their campaign.
The match is scheduled for 7:30 PM at Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata. Both teams are eager to return to action after the international break, and the stakes are high. Mohammedan SC will look to capitalize on their home advantage, while Kerala Blasters aim to harness their squad depth to secure a much-needed victory.
This encounter promises to be fiercely competitive as both sides seek to rise in the ISL standings and build momentum for the remainder of the season.