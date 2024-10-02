ISL: Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC Share Spoils in Goalless Draw

Mumbai City FC played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday, October 2, in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season.
The match began on a promising note, with both teams displaying moments of skill and determination. However, as the game progressed, Mumbai City FC, under the guidance of head coach Petr Kratky, began to show more attacking intent, creating several threatening opportunities. Despite their efforts, the home side struggled to break through Bengaluru's solid defense.
On the other hand, Bengaluru FC, led by coach Gerard Zaragoza, displayed a disciplined performance in their first away match of the season. The visitors maintained a strong defensive line, with Aleksandar Jovanovic and Rahul Bheke forming a formidable partnership at the back, effectively neutralizing Mumbai's threats.
Bengaluru FC dominated possession with 57% and managed three shots on target, but Mumbai's goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa showcased his skills, ensuring the scoreline remained level at 0-0.
Looking ahead, Bengaluru FC will next host Punjab FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 18, while Mumbai City FC will travel to Fatorda to take on FC Goa on October 19. Both teams will be eager to secure crucial points in their upcoming fixtures.