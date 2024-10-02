ISL: Mumbai City FC Eyes First Win Against Unbeaten Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC is gearing up to face high-flying Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena today in an exciting match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.
Bengaluru FC currently sits atop the points table, boasting an impressive 100% record in their opening games. In contrast, the Islanders are still in search of their first win, having recorded one draw and one loss in their first two matches.
Mumbai City FC, under head coach Petr Kratky, has been a formidable force at home, managing to score in each of their last eight matches. If they find the net against Bengaluru FC, they will match the club’s record for the longest scoring streak in the league.
Kratky is focused on addressing the team's defensive issues, particularly their vulnerability from set-pieces. He emphasized the need to delve deep into the core problems affecting the team and find solutions for improved outcomes against the league leaders.
"We need to get better in the area where it’s hurting us. In two games, we conceded five goals, four of which came from set-pieces, which is unacceptable for me," Kratky stated.
He further added, "We have to keep working and analyzing to identify what’s going wrong. Knowing the ‘why’ behind our struggles is crucial for us to find the right fixes. This is our first goal."
On the flip side, Bengaluru FC has demonstrated a potent attacking threat, with one-third of their goals in the 2024 ISL coming within the first 15 minutes of matches. Their recent 3-0 victory over defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcases their impressive form and growing confidence under head coach Gerard Zaragoza.
Zaragoza expressed satisfaction with his team's strong start to the season but remains cautious, aware that competition will intensify as the season progresses.
"Let me enjoy this moment. Three games, three wins, and we are happy. But it’s too early. Teams like Mohun Bagan SG, Mumbai City FC, and Odisha FC will be there, and we cannot afford to let our guard down," he remarked.
As both teams prepare for this crucial encounter, fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with excitement, tactical battles, and the quest for early-season supremacy in the ISL.