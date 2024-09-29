ISL: NEUFC and Kerala Blasters Share Spoils in Thrilling 1-1 Draw

In an exhilarating encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC battled to a gripping 1-1 draw at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.
From the outset, both teams showcased their intent with end-to-end football, but it was the visitors who generated more exciting plays. The attacking trio of Noah Sadaoui, Jesus Jimenez, and Danish Farooq displayed impressive coordination, while the hosts responded with determined efforts from Jithin Madathil Subran, Alaeddine Ajaraie, and Guillermo.
The first half ended goalless, but the deadlock was broken in the 58th minute when Ajaraie struck for NorthEast United. The Moroccan unleashed a powerful free-kick that caught Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Sachin Suresh off guard, allowing the ball to slip through his legs. This marked Ajaraie's third goal in as many matches, giving the Highlanders a crucial lead.
However, the Tuskers quickly equalized just six minutes later, with Noah showcasing his exceptional skill. A stunning left-footed strike from outside the box curled into the bottom corner, restoring parity for Kerala Blasters.
The match took a tense turn in the 81st minute when NorthEast United defender Asheer Akhtar received a red card for a dangerous tackle on Noah. Despite their numerical advantage, Kerala Blasters struggled to capitalize, with Aimen coming close to scoring twice in quick succession. One of his efforts saw him bypass an onrushing Gurmeet, only to be thwarted by a last-ditch tackle from Michel Zabaco.
Following this stalemate, both teams now sit on four points from three matches, each recording one win, one loss, and one draw. Kerala Blasters move up to fourth place, while NorthEast United climbs to fifth in the league standings.