ISL: NorthEast United FC Aims to Bounce Back Against Kerala Blasters

NorthEast United FC will seek to bounce back from their recent setback as they host Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday.
After securing a 1-0 victory against Mohammedan FC in their season opener, the Highlanders faced a disappointing 2-3 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their last match. In contrast, Kerala Blasters arrive at this fixture following a 2-1 triumph over East Bengal FC, looking to maintain their momentum.
Historically, the teams have faced each other 20 times in the ISL, with NorthEast United winning five encounters, Kerala Blasters claiming victory in eight, and seven matches ending in a draw.
NorthEast United has previously demonstrated their strength at home, achieving clean sheets with a 3-0 win over Odisha FC and a 2-0 victory against Kerala Blasters.
However, they have never achieved three consecutive clean sheets at home in the ISL, making this match a crucial opportunity for the hosts.
NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali expressed pride in his players, stating, “I’m really happy and proud of my players because we have shown that we’re growing. My team needs to improve in many areas; we need to keep working. Now we have another final against KBFC, and we will focus on the next game.”
Kerala Blasters, boasting a favorable record against NorthEast United, have won three times and drawn twice in their last six encounters. Their aerial threat has been evident, with five headed goals scored in the ISL since the start of the 2023-24 season, a factor that the home team must closely monitor.
In their last match, Kwame Peprah came off the bench to score the decisive goal against East Bengal FC. The competition has seen an impressive 14 goals scored in or after the 85th minute, underscoring the intense nature of the matches.
“The reason we won against EBFC is not only because of a strong starting line-up but also due to a really good finishing line-up,” said Kerala Blasters head coach Mikael Stahre. “You see that every single week and every day in this ISL, with many goals being scored in the dying minutes. While everyone in football talks about the line-up, it’s also crucial to consider who is on the field in the closing moments of the game.”
As the Highlanders prepare for this crucial encounter, both teams are set to deliver an exciting showdown in what promises to be a thrilling match in the ISL.