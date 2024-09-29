ISL: NorthEast United FC Aims to Bounce Back Against Kerala Blasters

“The reason we won against EBFC is not only because of a strong starting line-up but also due to a really good finishing line-up,” said Kerala Blasters head coach Mikael Stahre. “You see that every single week and every day in this ISL, with many goals being scored in the dying minutes. While everyone in football talks about the line-up, it’s also crucial to consider who is on the field in the closing moments of the game.”