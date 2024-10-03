ISL: Odisha FC Hosts Kerala Blasters as Both Teams Seek Crucial Points

After securing their first points of the season, Odisha FC is set to host Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at Kalinga Stadium on Thursday.
Following a much-needed 2-1 victory over a formidable Jamshedpur FC, Odisha will look to build on this momentum under head coach Sergio Lobera, who is keen to turn around the team’s fortunes after starting the season with two consecutive defeats.
Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, are eager to collect valuable points on the road before heading to Kolkata for another away match against Mohammedan SC. In their last outing, the Blasters settled for a draw against NorthEast United in Guwahati, leaving them hungry for a win.
Lobera holds a strong record against the Blasters, having won nine out of the 11 encounters against the Kerala side.
He acknowledged the vital support of the home fans, saying, “I am very happy because finally, we got three very important points. The atmosphere in the stadium was amazing. Every time more supporters come here, they are pushing us in difficult moments. I am happy for these people.”
Emphasizing the need to maintain their winning momentum, Lobera added, “We need to focus on the next game and continue improving. We know the potential of Kerala Blasters. It will be a difficult game, but we are ready for the challenge.”
On the other side, Blasters head coach Mikael Stahre expressed confidence in his team's preparations after a solid performance in Guwahati.
“We have to focus on our own game. I am pleased with the energy we showed in the second half of our last match against NEUFC,” he stated. Reflecting on that encounter, Stahre noted, “Unfortunately, we couldn’t score more than one goal, but we are confident going into this match.”
With both teams eager for victory, fans can expect an intense and competitive clash in Bhubaneswar.