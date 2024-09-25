ISL: Punjab FC Eyes 3rd Win as Hyderabad FC Aims to Break Goal Drought

Punjab FC is set to continue their impressive run in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they aim for a third consecutive win when they face off against Hyderabad FC on Wednesday.
Currently sitting third in the league table, Punjab FC is level on points with leaders Bengaluru FC and second-placed Jamshedpur FC, having secured victories in both of their opening matches. A win in this encounter would mark Punjab's longest winning streak in ISL history.
Despite their strong form, head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has acknowledged defensive vulnerabilities, with the team conceding goals in their last six matches.
This is an area Dilmperis is keen to address as they prepare for the challenge ahead. With forward Luka Majcen sidelined, new signing Mushaga Bakenga is poised to step up, although he is still searching for his first goal.
Dilmperis expressed confidence in Bakenga’s potential, stating, “He’s a quality player who’s played at the highest level. He needs time to adjust, but I have full faith in him. He will deliver soon.”
On the other hand, Hyderabad FC is looking to bounce back after a difficult start to the season. Following a 0-3 defeat to Bengaluru FC, they have yet to score in their last two matches.
Historically, the ‘Nizams’ have never gone three consecutive ISL games without finding the back of the net, a statistic head coach Thangboi Singto is determined to change.
“We need to create more goal-scoring opportunities and be clinical. The effort from the boys has been good, but we must improve tactically,” Singto emphasized.
Punjab FC’s Nihal Sudheesh has emerged as a key player, demonstrating exceptional skill with 12 long progressive carries over the first two games.
Meanwhile, Tekcham Abhishek Singh has excelled defensively, boasting an impressive 88% tackle success rate this season. For Hyderabad FC, Mohammed Rafi has been a defensive stalwart, averaging 6.8 clearances per game, while Abdul Rabeeh leads his teammates in touches within the opposition box.
In terms of head-to-head performance, Punjab FC holds a slight advantage, having never lost to Hyderabad FC in ISL history (1 win, 1 draw). As they prepare for this crucial clash, Punjab FC will be eager to maintain their unbeaten record and consolidate their position at the top of the table.