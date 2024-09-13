ISL Season Kicks Off Today With Blockbuster Mohun Bagan-Mumbai City Clash

The 11th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to kick off with a high-profile clash between two of the league's top teams, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and Mumbai City FC (MCFC). This opening fixture promises an exciting start to the season, as MBSG, the current ISL Shield holder, begins its title defense against the reigning ISL Cup champions, the Islanders.
Both MBSG and MCFC have established themselves as dominant forces in recent seasons, contesting major titles in three of the past four years. In the 2020-21 season, MCFC achieved a double victory, winning both the League Shield and the Cup by defeating MBSG, who were newcomers to the league at the time. Last season, MCFC claimed the Shield, while MBSG lifted the Cup, marking a reversal of their earlier roles.
In head-to-head encounters, MCFC has held the upper hand, securing seven wins in their ten meetings. However, MBSG ended this streak by claiming its first victory over MCFC in the final League fixture of the 2022-23 season, played at Salt Lake Stadium on April 15, a match that saw MBSG win its maiden Shield in front of its home crowd.
Both teams have undergone significant changes in their squads during the pre-season transfer window, with several new players joining each side. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how these revamped line-ups help the teams maintain their competitive edge, especially with an increased number of participating clubs.
This season sees the ISL expand to 13 teams with the debut of Mohammedan Sporting. Kolkata becomes a focal point of the league, now represented by three teams. East Bengal FC, which has struggled in recent seasons, hopes to improve its standings with a refreshed squad. The competition from the northern and eastern regions will be bolstered by NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Punjab FC, while Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, and Hyderabad FC will bring the challenge from the southern and western parts of the country, ensuring a pan-Indian representation in the league.