ISL Season Kicks Off Today With Blockbuster Mohun Bagan-Mumbai City Clash

This season sees the ISL expand to 13 teams with the debut of Mohammedan Sporting. Kolkata becomes a focal point of the league, now represented by three teams. East Bengal FC, which has struggled in recent seasons, hopes to improve its standings with a refreshed squad. The competition from the northern and eastern regions will be bolstered by NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Punjab FC, while Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, and Hyderabad FC will bring the challenge from the southern and western parts of the country, ensuring a pan-Indian representation in the league.