ISL: Two Goals Down, Odisha FC Rallies to Salvage Draw Against Kerala Blasters

In a thrilling encounter at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC managed to claw back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League on October 3, 2024.
The match showcased a relentless spirit from both teams, with the home side denying Kerala Blasters an early victory.
The first half was marked by a fast-paced exchange of attacks. Kerala took the lead in the 18th minute when Noah curled a brilliant left-footed shot from inside the box to make it 1-0.
The visitors extended their lead shortly after, with Jimenez scoring in the 21st minute, assisted by Noah, leaving Odisha FC in a precarious position at 2-0.
However, Odisha found their footing and responded swiftly. In the 29th minute, an own goal by Kerala's Alexandre Coeff, resulting from a poorly handled corner, gave the hosts a glimmer of hope.
Odisha continued to press, and their efforts paid off just seven minutes later when Mauricio equalized with a delightful finish, making it 2-2 before halftime. The home crowd erupted as Odisha regained their confidence and momentum, setting the stage for a tense second half.
The second half saw Odisha pushing hard for the winner, with both Rahim Ali and Roy Krishna troubling the Kerala defense. Several attempts were made to capitalize on their chances, but the visitors' goalkeeper, Sachin Suresh, kept them in the game. Odisha's defense, too, had moments of brilliance, notably a critical save by Amrinder to deny a potential third goal from Kerala.
As the match progressed, the tension built, with both teams eager to secure the full three points. Odisha came close to clinching the victory, but crucial blocks and missed opportunities kept the score level. The referee eventually blew the final whistle, concluding a frantic match with both teams sharing a point.
The draw leaves Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters looking to improve as they head deeper into the ISL season, each side showcasing resilience and determination in a fiercely contested battle.