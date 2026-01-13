ISPL Team Owners 2026: Complete List of Indian Street Premier League Franchises and Celebrity Backers

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has rapidly emerged as one of India’s most distinctive cricket tournaments, blending the raw energy of street cricket with the glamour of celebrity ownership. As the league enters Season 3 in 2026, ISPL expands its footprint with eight franchises, including two new teams from Delhi and Ahmedabad, making this the biggest edition of the tournament so far.

Hosted in Surat, Gujarat, ISPL 2026 continues to strengthen its position as India’s premier tennis-ball T10 cricket league, backed by some of the biggest names from Bollywood and Indian cinema.

ISPL 2026: A League Powered by Celebrity Owners

One of the defining features of ISPL is its high-profile ownership model. Each franchise is owned by a leading film star or celebrity duo, adding star power, mass appeal, and commercial momentum to the league. This approach has significantly boosted fan engagement, sponsorship interest, and nationwide visibility.

At the same time, ISPL retains its grassroots focus by mandating zonal representation and U-19 participation in every squad, ensuring young and emerging talent remains at the heart of the competition.

Full List of ISPL Teams and Owners (Season 3 – 2026)

Here is the complete and updated list of Indian Street Premier League teams and their celebrity owners for the 2026 season:

ISPL Team City Celebrity Owner(s) Majhi Mumbai Mumbai Amitabh Bachchan Srinagar Ke Veer Srinagar Akshay Kumar Chennai Singams Chennai Suriya Bengaluru Strikers Bengaluru Hrithik Roshan Tigers of Kolkata Kolkata Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Falcon Risers Hyderabad Hyderabad Ram Charan New Delhi Franchise Delhi Salman Khan Ahmedabad Lions Ahmedabad Ajay Devgn

Each franchise will field an 18-player squad, including two Under-19 players, reinforcing ISPL’s commitment to nurturing grassroots cricket talent across India.

New Franchises Add Fresh Energy to ISPL 2026

The introduction ofDelhi and Ahmedabad franchises marks a major expansion for the league. With Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn joining the ownership lineup, ISPL gains access to new regional fan bases while strengthening its presence in key cricketing markets.

This expansion reflects the league’s growing popularity and long-term vision to become a nationwide platform for tennis-ball cricket.

Why ISPL’s Celebrity Ownership Model Stands Out

ISPL’s star-studded ownership structure plays a crucial role in its success:

Enhances national visibility and media attention

Attracts younger audiences and casual cricket fans

Drives sponsorship growth and commercial partnerships

Combines entertainment value with competitive cricket

Despite the glamour, the league’s format ensures that performance, not popularity, remains the focal point. Mandatory zonal selections and U-19 representation keep the spotlight firmly on emerging street-cricket talent.

ISPL 2026: Where Stardom Meets Street Cricket

With iconic celebrities backing every franchise, ISPL 2026 promises its most exciting season yet. The league continues to redefine how grassroots cricket is showcased, offering players a professional stage while delivering fast-paced, high-energy entertainment to fans.

As the Indian Street Premier League grows in scale and stature, its unique blend of cricket, culture, and celebrity power sets it apart from every other domestic tournament in the country.

