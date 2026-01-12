Subscribe

ISPL 2026 Points Table Updated: Latest Standings, Match Results and Schedule

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026 Season 3 is in full swing at Surat’s Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, with Ahmedabad Lions leading the points table after Match 5.

PratidinTime News Desk
ISPL 2026

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026, also known as Season 3, is underway and has already delivered high-octane tennis-ball cricket action. The tournament began on January 9, 2026, and will run until February 6, 2026, with all matches being played at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

Following the completion of five matches, the ISPL 2026 points table has started to take shape, with Ahmedabad Lions emerging as the early leaders.

Indian Street Premier League 2026: Tournament Overview

After the massive success of the first two seasons, ISPL 2026 has expanded its footprint significantly:

  • Trials held in 101 cities

  • 4.4 million player registrations

  • 408 players shortlisted for auction

  • 8 franchises

  • 44 league matches

  • Round-robin format

  • The top 4 teams qualify for the playoffs

The league continues to bridge grassroots street cricket with professional stadium exposure, making it one of India’s fastest-growing domestic cricket tournaments.

ISPL 2026 Points Table (Updated After Match 5)

RankTeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
1Ahmedabad Lions (ADL)22004+2.586
2Chennai Singams (CS)11002+4.400
3Falcon Risers Hyderabad (FRH)11002+1.800
4Majhi Mumbai (MJM)11002+1.300
5Srinagar Ke Veer (SKV)20200-1.179
6Bengaluru Strikers (BS)00000-1.800
7Delhi Superheros (DSH)10100-4.000
8Tiigers of Kolkata (TIK)10100-4.400

Glossary:
PL – Played | W – Won | L – Lost | NR – No Result | PTS – Points | NRR – Net Run Rate

Key Takeaways from the ISPL 2026 Standings

  • Ahmedabad Lions have made a dominant start with two convincing wins.

  • Chennai Singams boast the best Net Run Rate after a comprehensive victory.

  • Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Majhi Mumbai have opened their campaigns with wins.

  • Srinagar Ke Veer remain winless after two matches.

  • Delhi Superheros and Tiigers of Kolkata suffered heavy defeats, impacting their NRR early in the season.

ISPL 2026 Match Results So Far

January 9, 2026

  • Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer – Majhi Mumbai won by 13 runs

January 10, 2026

  • Srinagar Ke Veer vs Ahmedabad Lions – Ahmedabad Lions won by 7 wickets

  • Tiigers of Kolkata vs Chennai Singams – Chennai Singams won by 44 runs

January 11, 2026

  • Ahmedabad Lions vs Delhi Superheros – Ahmedabad Lions won by 40 runs

  • Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bengaluru Strikers – Falcon Risers Hyderabad won by 8 wickets

Upcoming ISPL 2026 Matches: Full Schedule Highlights

January 12–15 Fixtures

  • Jan 12: Delhi Superheros vs Majhi Mumbai

  • Jan 13: Bengaluru Strikers vs Delhi Superheros

  • Jan 14: Majhi Mumbai vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad

  • Jan 15:

    • Bengaluru Strikers vs Tiigers of Kolkata

    • Chennai Singams vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad

January 16–20 Fixtures

  • Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata

  • Majhi Mumbai vs Ahmedabad Lions

  • Chennai Singams vs Majhi Mumbai

  • Delhi Superheros vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad

  • Ahmedabad Lions vs Chennai Singams

Playoff Schedule

  • February 3: Qualifier 1

  • February 4: Eliminator

  • February 5: Qualifier 2

  • February 6: ISPL 2026 Final

What Lies Ahead in ISPL 2026?

With only a handful of matches played, the ISPL 2026 season is still wide open. While Ahmedabad Lions have gained early momentum, teams like Chennai Singams and Falcon Risers Hyderabad look equally dangerous. The upcoming fixtures will be crucial for struggling sides such as Srinagar Ke Veer, Delhi Superheros, and Tiigers of Kolkata to revive their campaigns.

As the league progresses, Net Run Rate could play a decisive role in playoff qualification, making every over and boundary count.

