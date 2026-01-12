ISPL 2026 Points Table Updated: Latest Standings, Match Results and Schedule

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026, also known as Season 3, is underway and has already delivered high-octane tennis-ball cricket action. The tournament began on January 9, 2026, and will run until February 6, 2026, with all matches being played at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.
Following the completion of five matches, the ISPL 2026 points table has started to take shape, with Ahmedabad Lions emerging as the early leaders.
Indian Street Premier League 2026: Tournament Overview
After the massive success of the first two seasons, ISPL 2026 has expanded its footprint significantly:
Trials held in 101 cities
4.4 million player registrations
408 players shortlisted for auction
8 franchises
44 league matches
Round-robin format
The top 4 teams qualify for the playoffs
The league continues to bridge grassroots street cricket with professional stadium exposure, making it one of India’s fastest-growing domestic cricket tournaments.
ISPL 2026 Points Table (Updated After Match 5)
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Ahmedabad Lions (ADL)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+2.586
|2
|Chennai Singams (CS)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+4.400
|3
|Falcon Risers Hyderabad (FRH)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+1.800
|4
|Majhi Mumbai (MJM)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+1.300
|5
|Srinagar Ke Veer (SKV)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.179
|6
|Bengaluru Strikers (BS)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.800
|7
|Delhi Superheros (DSH)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.000
|8
|Tiigers of Kolkata (TIK)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.400
Glossary:
PL – Played | W – Won | L – Lost | NR – No Result | PTS – Points | NRR – Net Run Rate
Key Takeaways from the ISPL 2026 Standings
Ahmedabad Lions have made a dominant start with two convincing wins.
Chennai Singams boast the best Net Run Rate after a comprehensive victory.
Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Majhi Mumbai have opened their campaigns with wins.
Srinagar Ke Veer remain winless after two matches.
Delhi Superheros and Tiigers of Kolkata suffered heavy defeats, impacting their NRR early in the season.
ISPL 2026 Match Results So Far
January 9, 2026
Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer – Majhi Mumbai won by 13 runs
January 10, 2026
Srinagar Ke Veer vs Ahmedabad Lions – Ahmedabad Lions won by 7 wickets
Tiigers of Kolkata vs Chennai Singams – Chennai Singams won by 44 runs
January 11, 2026
Ahmedabad Lions vs Delhi Superheros – Ahmedabad Lions won by 40 runs
Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bengaluru Strikers – Falcon Risers Hyderabad won by 8 wickets
Upcoming ISPL 2026 Matches: Full Schedule Highlights
January 12–15 Fixtures
Jan 12: Delhi Superheros vs Majhi Mumbai
Jan 13: Bengaluru Strikers vs Delhi Superheros
Jan 14: Majhi Mumbai vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad
Jan 15:
Bengaluru Strikers vs Tiigers of Kolkata
Chennai Singams vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad
January 16–20 Fixtures
Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata
Majhi Mumbai vs Ahmedabad Lions
Chennai Singams vs Majhi Mumbai
Delhi Superheros vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad
Ahmedabad Lions vs Chennai Singams
Playoff Schedule
February 3: Qualifier 1
February 4: Eliminator
February 5: Qualifier 2
February 6: ISPL 2026 Final
What Lies Ahead in ISPL 2026?
With only a handful of matches played, the ISPL 2026 season is still wide open. While Ahmedabad Lions have gained early momentum, teams like Chennai Singams and Falcon Risers Hyderabad look equally dangerous. The upcoming fixtures will be crucial for struggling sides such as Srinagar Ke Veer, Delhi Superheros, and Tiigers of Kolkata to revive their campaigns.
As the league progresses, Net Run Rate could play a decisive role in playoff qualification, making every over and boundary count.
Also Read:
ISPL 2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Guide: Where to Watch Indian Street Premier League Season 3 in India
ISPL 2026 Squads Announced: Full Player Lists, Team Owners and Key Auction Highlights
ISPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Match Dates, Venue and Playoff Details