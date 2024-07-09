Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana Win ICC Player of the Month Awards for June 2024

Jasprit Bumrah, acclaimed for his outstanding performance during India's triumphant ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the USA and West Indies, was named ICC Men’s Player of the Month. Bumrah's stellar bowling display earned him the Player of the Tournament title, claiming 15 wickets with an impressive average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17. His crucial performances against Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and England were pivotal in India's path to victory.