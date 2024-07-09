Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana Win ICC Player of the Month Awards for June 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana as the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for June 2024. Both players, representing India, secured their first-ever monthly accolades following a global vote.
Jasprit Bumrah, acclaimed for his outstanding performance during India's triumphant ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the USA and West Indies, was named ICC Men’s Player of the Month. Bumrah's stellar bowling display earned him the Player of the Tournament title, claiming 15 wickets with an impressive average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17. His crucial performances against Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and England were pivotal in India's path to victory.
Reacting to his award, Bumrah expressed his delight and gratitude, stating, "I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June. It’s a special honour for me following a memorable few weeks spent in the USA and West Indies."
Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, clinched the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for her stellar batting performances in India’s ODI series triumph against South Africa. Mandhana's highlight was scoring two centuries during the series, including a commanding 136 in the second match. Her total of 343 runs at an average of 114.33 earned her the Player of the Series award.
Upon receiving her award, Mandhana commented, "I’m really glad to have won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June. I’m really happy with the way the team has performed and I’m happy to have contributed."
This marks the first instance since the awards began in 2021 that both the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month winners hail from the same country. The winners were determined through a combined global fan vote and a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives.
Congratulations poured in for Bumrah and Mandhana, who surpassed their peers in the voting. Bumrah edged out teammate Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan, while Mandhana triumphed over England’s Maia Bouchier and Sri Lanka’s Vishmi Gunaratne in the women’s category.