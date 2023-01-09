Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ODI Series Against SL

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday.

BCCI in a statement said, “Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure."

Earlier, Assam Cricket Association President Taranga Gogoi said that Jasprit Bumrah was likely to arrive in Guwahati to join team India for the ODI match against Sri Lanka.

In addition to this, the All-India Senior Selection Committee also had said that it included star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka," the BCCI had said in a January 3 media release.

"The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the BCCI had further said.