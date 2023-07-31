Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Returns to Action; To Lead Team IND in T20I Series Against Ireland

BCCI also released the team India squad who will play against Ireland in T20I series.
After recovering from his injury, Jasprit Bumrah will make his return to competitive cricket as he will lead team Indian during the T20I series against Ireland starting in August. This was announced Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, "NEWS - @Jaspritbumrah93 to lead #TeamIndia for Ireland T20Is."

Notably, the Indian pacer will return to international cricket after close to 11 months of being sidelined due to injury. He was recently cleared to resume to play in the fields and has been training in Mumbai subsequently.

BCCI also released the team India squad who will play against Ireland in T20I series. The following is the team:

Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

