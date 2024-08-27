Jay Shah Elected ICC Chairman Unopposed; To Take Over From Dec 1

Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), set to assume the role on December 1, 2024.
Shah, who has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, was the sole candidate following current Chair Greg Barclay's decision not to seek a third term.
In his address upon election, Shah emphasized his commitment to enhancing cricket’s global presence, particularly with its forthcoming inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics—a pivotal opportunity for the sport's expansion. “I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated.
He added, “I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”
Shah also highlighted the importance of innovation, saying, “While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”
At 34, Shah becomes the youngest person to lead the ICC and joins a distinguished group of Indian leaders who have previously headed the council, including Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar. Shah’s election signals a new era for the ICC as it seeks to broaden cricket’s appeal and continue its evolution on the global stage.