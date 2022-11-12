Congress Releases Manifesto for Gujarat Assembly Elections

The Congress party released election manifesto on Saturday for the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly election.

The manifesto has 11 commitments which include waiving the farmers' loan up to Rs 3 lakh and implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state.

Releasing the manifesto, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that this manifesto would be the government's document in the very first cabinet if the party gets elected in the state assembly election.

"This manifesto will become the government's document in the first cabinet if our government is formed," Gehlot said.

He further said that the party has prepared this manifesto as per the people's choice rather than the committee that used to be formed for the work.

"As Rahul Gandhi told us that people should be asked what should be there in the manifesto, they have been asked and over six lakhs people have come forward for this," Gehlot said.