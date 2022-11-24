Jeremy Lalrinnunga Ruled Out of World Weightlifting Championships

The Olympic Gold medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram has been ruled out of World Weightlifting Championships 2022 to be held in Bogota, Colombia.

The Indian team competing will be without the services of the Youth Olympic champion.

The Indian weightlifter injured his lower back and thigh when competing for the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July, and he hasn't yet recovered from the injury.

Last month's Asian weightlifting championships were also skipped by Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who hasn't participated in any competitions since the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian weightlifters, led by the 2017 world champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, will face a stiff battle at the world championships, which is also the opening competition for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It will also be Mirabai Chanu's maiden international tournament following her gold medal triumph at the Commonwealth Games. She'll compete in the 49 kg women's weight class.