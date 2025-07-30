Joao Felix Joins Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Blockbuster $34.6M Deal

João Félix has become the latest high-profile name to make the switch to Saudi Arabia, completing a move to Al Nassr on Tuesday for a reported €30 million ($34.6 million). The transfer takes the Portugal forward’s total career transfer spending to a staggering $260 million — underlining a career marked by promise, pressure, and persistent moves.

Advertisment

The 25-year-old attacker now joins forces with national icon Cristiano Ronaldo, signing a two-year deal with the Riyadh-based club. In his unveiling video shared by Al Nassr’s social media channels, Félix declared, “I’m here to spread joy. Let’s win together.”

This latest switch is yet another chapter in the turbulent career of a player once hailed as one of football’s brightest young talents. Félix made headlines worldwide when Atletico Madrid signed him from Benfica for $140 million in 2019, making him the fourth most expensive footballer in history at the time.

But five years later, he has struggled to fulfill that early potential. Stints on loan at Chelsea, Barcelona, and most recently AC Milan have yielded moments of brilliance, but not the consistency needed to establish him among the global elite.

According to data from Transfermarkt, Félix’s combined transfer fees place him just behind Neymar ($256 million), Kylian Mbappé ($208 million), and the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé ($155.8 million each). However, his value has sharply declined in recent years — from a $60 million loan to Chelsea last season to nearly half that amount now in his move to Al Nassr.

Félix’s arrival is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing football revolution, aimed at transforming its domestic league into a major global force. Since Ronaldo’s landmark arrival in late 2022, the Saudi Pro League has welcomed a wave of international talent. While some, like Ronaldo and Aleksandar Mitrović, have thrived, others — including Neymar, Jordan Henderson, and Jhon Durán — have struggled with injuries, form, or fit.

Al Nassr, despite Ronaldo’s prolific scoring record, has yet to clinch a league title during his tenure — watching rivals Al Ittihad and Al Hilal claim back-to-back championships instead. The club will hope Félix can provide the spark needed to change that narrative.

For João Félix, the move to Riyadh may be less about escape and more about resurrection — a fresh chance to reboot a career that once promised greatness. Whether the Saudi stage proves to be his revival or another detour remains to be seen.