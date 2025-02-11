Jomel Warrican, Beth Mooney Named ICC Players of the Month for January

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Men's and Women's Players of the Month for January 2025, with West Indies' left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican and Australia's dynamic batter Beth Mooney claiming the prestigious honors.

Advertisment

Warrican, who propelled the West Indies to their first Test victory in Pakistan since 1990, clinched his maiden ICC Men's Player of the Month award after an extraordinary display of spin bowling. The 32-year-old spinner was in sensational form, taking 19 wickets across two Test matches at a remarkable average of just 9.00.

His performance in Multan stood out, where he registered career-best figures of 7/32 in the second innings of the first Test, following a solid 3/69 in the opening innings. His efforts were not confined to the ball alone; with the bat, he displayed remarkable resilience, scoring an unbeaten 36 in a crucial partnership with Kemar Roach that helped West Indies recover from a precarious 95/9. Warrican’s all-round brilliance contributed to a historic 120-run victory, and he was deservedly named Player of the Series.

Reflecting on his achievement, Warrican expressed his pride, saying, "It's an honor to win this award. One of my goals for this year was my first five-for in Test cricket, but I did not think that it would be this grand! I see this as one small step in my cricketing career, and I look forward to many more." He also highlighted the significance of Multan in his career, stating, "Multan has a special place in my heart: not only because of the historic win for the West Indies but also by earning this prestigious award."

Warrican becomes the first West Indian cricketer to win the ICC Player of the Month award since Gudakesh Motie’s triumph in May 2024.

In the women’s category, Mooney’s exceptional form throughout January earned her the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award. The Australian opener was a dominant force in both ODI and T20I formats during the Ashes series against England. After a slow start, Mooney found her rhythm, playing a match-defining half-century in the third ODI to anchor Australia’s recovery. Her 50 from 64 balls came when Australia were in trouble at 59/4, allowing the team to post a competitive total of 308 and complete a clean sweep in the series.

Mooney carried her red-hot form into the T20Is, where she amassed 213 runs at an explosive strike rate of 146.89. Her performances included scores of 75, 44, and a blistering unbeaten 94 from 63 balls in Adelaide, marking her highest T20I score in over five years. This stunning knock played a pivotal role in Australia’s dominance over their arch-rivals.

On receiving the award, Mooney acknowledged her team’s success, stating, "It's an honor to be named the ICC Women's Player of the Month, and I'd like to thank everyone who voted for me. January was an incredible month for the Australian Women's Cricket Team. Winning the Ashes in front of a home crowd was very special, and completing the series with the first-ever day-night Test at the MCG in front of a record crowd for a Women's Test is a moment we will all never forget."

Mooney’s recognition marks a second consecutive win for an Australian player, following Annabel Sutherland’s victory in December 2024.