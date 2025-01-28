Jasprit Bumrah Crowned ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024

India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name in cricketing history by clinching the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the honor today, recognizing Bumrah’s extraordinary performances across all formats of the game.

Advertisment

Bumrah Outshines Global Stars

Bumrah’s unparalleled consistency saw him outclass formidable contenders, including Australia’s Travis Head and England’s Harry Brook and Joe Root. This victory marks a significant moment for Indian cricket, as he becomes the first Indian to receive the award since Virat Kohli in 2018.

A Year of Unmatched Brilliance

The 31-year-old spearheaded India’s bowling attack with sheer dominance, leading the wicket charts in Test cricket and playing a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph—the nation’s first ICC title in 11 years.

Red-Ball Supremacy

Bumrah’s exploits in Test cricket were nothing short of sensational. He topped the wicket-takers’ list with 71 scalps at a staggering average of 14.92, his career-best return. His lethal spells dismantled top batting line-ups in series against South Africa, England, Bangladesh, and Australia.

T20 World Cup Heroics

On the global stage, Bumrah delivered match-winning performances, helping India clinch the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. He scalped 15 wickets at an astonishing average of 8.26, boasting a miserly economy rate of just 4.17.

Player of the Tournament

Bumrah’s brilliance earned him the Player of the Tournament award, making him only the second bowler in history to claim the honor. His heroics against Ireland, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and England were pivotal, culminating in a career-defining 2/18 in the final against South Africa in Barbados.

Joining an Elite Club

By securing the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, Bumrah joins an exclusive group of Indian cricket legends. He is now only the fourth Indian to win both the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year in the same year, following in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid (2004), R Ashwin (2016), and Virat Kohli (2018).

Bumrah’s Reaction: A Tribute to Team and Fans

Expressing gratitude for the honor, Bumrah acknowledged the collective effort behind his success:

“I am truly honored to receive the Sir Garfield Sobers Award. This recognition means the world to me. I dedicate this award to my team, my family, and every fan who has supported me.”

“Winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Barbados and contributing across all formats made 2024 an unforgettable year. My focus remains on helping India achieve even greater heights.”

Record-Breaking Fan Engagement

The ICC Awards 2024 witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 1.5 million votes cast globally between December 30, 2024, and January 10, 2025. The winners across 12 categories were determined by the ICC Voting Academy, alongside enthusiastic cricket fans worldwide.

Bumrah’s Legacy Continues to Soar

With this achievement, Jasprit Bumrah further cements his legacy as one of cricket’s ultimate match-winners. His name now stands tall among the game’s greatest, solidifying his place in history as a true icon of Indian cricket.