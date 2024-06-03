Kedar Jadhav Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

Indian and Maharashtra cricketer Kedar Jadhav made headlines this Monday by announcing his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of an illustrious career spanning nearly ten years. The 39-year-old made his international debut back in November 2014, representing India in 73 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and nine T20 Internationals (T20Is).
In a statement shared on X, Jadhav expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey and declared his retirement from all forms of cricket effective immediately. Notably, Jadhav is currently captaining Kolhapur Tuskers in the Maharashtra Premier League, and it remains unclear whether his retirement encompasses this ongoing commitment.
During his tenure with the Indian team, Jadhav amassed 1,389 runs in ODIs at an impressive average of 42.09, which included two centuries and six half-centuries.
He also contributed 122 runs across six T20I innings. One of his standout performances was in January 2017 during an ODI against England in Pune, where he scored a blistering 120 runs off just 76 balls, guiding India to a thrilling victory with a partnership of 200 runs alongside Virat Kohli.
Jadhav was not just a proficient batsman but also a handy off-spin bowler, claiming 27 wickets in ODIs with his unorthodox slingy action. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he showcased his skills while representing teams like Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.