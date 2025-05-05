Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Assam Opens Medal Tally in Swimming

Assam opened its medal tally with pride at the ongoing 7th Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar, clinching a gold and a bronze in swimming on Day 2 of the competition. Rising stars Jononjoy Jyoti Hazarika and Subhranshwini Priyadarshini brought laurels to the state with their impressive performances.

The swimming events began today in the historic city of Gaya, and it was Jononjoy Jyoti Hazarika who struck gold for Assam in the Boys' 50m Butterfly. After topping the heats in the morning, Jononjoy went on to finish the final in 24.98 seconds, securing the state’s first gold of the tournament and reaffirming his dominance in the pool.

This is Jononjoy’s second consecutive gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games. In the previous edition held in Chennai, he won the Boys' 100m Butterfly with a time of 55.56 seconds. Notably, this marks his first gold in the 50m Butterfly event, having won silver in the same discipline at the 2023 Khelo India Games in Madhya Pradesh. With medals in three successive editions, Jononjoy has emerged as one of Assam’s most consistent young athletes.

Meanwhile, Assam’s promising young swimmer Subhranshwini Priyadarshini added a bronze in the Girls’ 200m Freestyle with a time of 2 minutes 12.78 seconds. Subhranshwini had previously clinched bronze in the 50m Butterfly at the sixth Khelo India Games in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this year, she also claimed silver in the Women’s 800m Freestyle at the National Games in Uttarakhand with a time of 9:28.45.

In addition to the swimming success, Assam athletes have also advanced to the quarter-finals in Gatka, showing promise across multiple disciplines at the national youth event.