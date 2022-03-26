KKR Beat CSK In IPL 2022 Opener

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday by chasing down the given target with nine balls to spare.

Heading into the game between last season’s finalists, KKR won the toss and elected to field. Put to bat, CSK never got going with the top order especially disappointing on the night.

The first match of the 15th edition of the blockbuster cricket league was played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. On a night when CSK openers failed to impress, it was up the veteran M S Dhoni to once again pull the ship.

Once at 61/5, Dhoni scored an unbeaten half-century to take the team’s total to 131, which was always going to be difficult to defend. For KKR, Umesh Yadav took two wickets while both Andre Russel and Varun Chakravarthy got one each.