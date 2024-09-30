KKR Full Retention List for IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced updated player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, allowing franchises greater flexibility in managing their squads. Each team can retain up to six players through retention and Right to Match (RTM) options, with no restrictions on the number of overseas players retained. Specifically, teams can hold on to a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players.

For the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), expected key retention includes captain Shreyas Iyer, who has led the team to success, and Rinku Singh, noted for his explosive batting in the middle order. The franchise is also likely to keep Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, and Harshit Rana on their roster.

One standout from last season is Mitchell Starc, who became the most expensive player in IPL history at ₹24.75 crore during the 2024 auction. Although he had an inconsistent season, Starc made a significant impact in the finals, earning the Player of the Match award for his exceptional bowling.

As KKR prepares for the mega-auction, these retention decisions will be crucial in maintaining the team's competitive edge in the upcoming season.

KKR Full Retention List 2025 (Expected)

Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana

FAQs