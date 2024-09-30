KKR Full Retention List for IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced updated player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, allowing franchises greater flexibility in managing their squads. Each team can retain up to six players through retention and Right to Match (RTM) options, with no restrictions on the number of overseas players retained. Specifically, teams can hold on to a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players.
For the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), expected key retention includes captain Shreyas Iyer, who has led the team to success, and Rinku Singh, noted for his explosive batting in the middle order. The franchise is also likely to keep Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, and Harshit Rana on their roster.
One standout from last season is Mitchell Starc, who became the most expensive player in IPL history at ₹24.75 crore during the 2024 auction. Although he had an inconsistent season, Starc made a significant impact in the finals, earning the Player of the Match award for his exceptional bowling.
As KKR prepares for the mega-auction, these retention decisions will be crucial in maintaining the team's competitive edge in the upcoming season.
Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana
What are the new player retention rules for IPL 2025?
The IPL 2025 has introduced updated player retention rules, allowing each franchise to retain up to six players. Teams can keep a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players, with no limit on the number of overseas players retained. These rules aim to provide franchises with greater flexibility in managing their squads ahead of the mega-auction.
Who are the key retention players for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025?
For the 2025 season, KKR is expected to retain several key players, including captain Shreyas Iyer and explosive middle-order batter Rinku Singh. Other likely retention include Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, and Harshit Rana, all of whom have made significant contributions to the team's performance in previous seasons.