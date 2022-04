In a tragic incident, a woman was killed in a landslide that was triggered by incessant rains in Assam’s Lakhimpur district along the border with Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, the incident occurred in the Indupur village of Kerekujuli in Narayanpur in the wee hours on a nearby hill.

The victim woman, identified as Chokushri Basumatary, was overwhelmed by mud while she was sleeping inside her hut.

Her body however is yet to be recovered, according to reports.

