Know the prize money for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

In a landmark move, the ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to offer the winning team an unprecedented prize purse of at least $2.45 million (INR 20.36 cr), marking the highest reward in the tournament's history. Alongside the substantial cash prize, the victorious team will also claim the prestigious trophy, culminating in a glorious moment of triumph at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.

This historic prize money underscores the significance and competitiveness of the tournament, promising an exhilarating journey for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Amidst the excitement of the ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the victorious team of the 20-team tournament is poised to claim a historic prize purse of at least $2.45 million (INR 20.36 cr), alongside the coveted trophy, to be lifted at Barbados' Kensington Oval on June 29.

The runner-up will not go empty-handed either, receiving at least $1.28 million (INR 10.64 cr). Meanwhile, the teams that reach the semifinals will secure $787,500 (INR 6.54 cr) each from the remarkable total prize pool of $11.25 million (INR 93.51 cr).

Even those who fall short of the Super 8s stage will receive a substantial reward of $382,500 (INR 3.17 cr) each, reflecting the tournament's commitment to recognizing all participants' efforts. The teams placed ninth through twelfth will each earn $247,500 (INR 2.05 cr), while those finishing between 13th and 20th place will be rewarded with $225,000 (INR 1.87 cr).

Key Details of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money and Format