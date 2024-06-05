Know the prize money for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

In a landmark move, the ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to offer the winning team an unprecedented prize purse of at least $2.45 million (INR 20.36 cr), marking the highest reward in the tournament's history. Alongside the substantial cash prize, the victorious team will also claim the prestigious trophy, culminating in a glorious moment of triumph at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.
The runner-up will not go empty-handed either, receiving at least $1.28 million (INR 10.64 cr). Meanwhile, the teams that reach the semifinals will secure $787,500 (INR 6.54 cr) each from the remarkable total prize pool of $11.25 million (INR 93.51 cr).
Even those who fall short of the Super 8s stage will receive a substantial reward of $382,500 (INR 3.17 cr) each, reflecting the tournament's commitment to recognizing all participants' efforts. The teams placed ninth through twelfth will each earn $247,500 (INR 2.05 cr), while those finishing between 13th and 20th place will be rewarded with $225,000 (INR 1.87 cr).
Each team earns an extra $31,154 (INR 25.89 L) for every match won, excluding the semifinals and final.
The 55-match event spans 28 days and is the largest ICC T20 World Cup to date.
Matches will be played across nine venues in the West Indies and the USA, showcasing the global reach of the tournament.
The tournament begins with 40 first-round matches, followed by the top eight progressing to the Super 8s stage.
The semifinals will be held in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, culminating in the final in Barbados where the champions will be crowned.
Geoff Allardice emphasized the historical significance of the event, highlighting the substantial prize money as a reflection of its importance.
He expressed hope that the tournament would captivate millions of fans worldwide, promising an unforgettable cricketing spectacle.