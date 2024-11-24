Kohli Hits 30th Test Ton, Leads India to 534 in Perth

Virat Kohli overcame a lean patch in Test cricket by scoring his 30th Test century, leading India to a commanding position in the opening Border-Gavaskar Test in Perth. The century, which marked his first in Australia since 2018, was also his seventh in the country – a record for any Indian batter, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of six.

Kohli’s 143-ball innings, comprising eight boundaries and two sixes, helped India reach a mammoth total of 534. He shared crucial partnerships, including a solid stand with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, as India piled on runs before declaring their second innings.

In the overall tally of visiting batters with the most centuries in Australia, only England’s Jack Hobbs (9) has more, while Kohli is now tied with Wally Hammond, who also has seven.

Speaking after the declaration, Kohli reflected on his century, saying, “I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause. I don't want to hang around just for the sake of it. I take pride in performing for the country.” His century was a key part of India’s control over the match, following strong performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 161*.

Kohli had arrived in Australia following a series of low scores in India’s recent home season, where he managed just 192 runs across 10 innings. However, he found form when it mattered most, delivering a vital knock on a difficult Australian pitch.

India's total of 534 put Australia on the back foot, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj making early inroads with the ball. Bumrah trapped Nathan McSweeney LBW in the first over of Australia’s chase, and soon after, Pat Cummins, acting as a nightwatchman, was dismissed cheaply, leaving Australia at a precarious 12/3 by the close of Day 3.

Kohli's brilliance was matched by Jaiswal’s composed century, while his partnership with KL Rahul, who made 77, set the foundation for India’s strong total. After Australia removed the opening duo, Kohli, joined by Jaiswal, consolidated India’s position before the wickets began to fall at regular intervals.

Australia managed to mount a counterattack after the Lunch break, taking four quick wickets. Josh Hazlewood broke the partnership between Padikkal and Jaiswal, with the former caught behind for 25. Jaiswal, who had reached 161*, was dismissed shortly after, while Rishabh Pant, attempting to attack Nathan Lyon, was stumped. The Australian bowlers also dismissed Dhruv Jurel, reducing India from 313/2 to 321/5.

Despite the setbacks, India’s resilience was evident, particularly from Jaiswal, who proved his mettle with a composed knock, including a stylish upper cut for a six off Hazlewood.

Kohli’s return to form has been a highlight of India’s campaign, and his record-breaking feat further cements his legacy in Test cricket. As the match progresses, India holds the upper hand, with their bowlers now tasked with exploiting the early breakthroughs they made on Day 3.

With both teams facing crucial moments in this high-stakes series, Kohli’s century has not only provided India with a commanding lead but also reaffirmed his status as one of the game’s all-time greats.