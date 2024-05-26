Kolkata Knight Riders Beat SRH by 8 Wickets to Clinch Third IPL Title

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
From the outset, the KKR bowlers asserted dominance, making an impact early on as Starc and Arora wreaked havoc, dismissing Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma within the first two overs.
The collapse only intensified from there. Despite Aiden Markram's valiant efforts to stabilize the SRH innings, wickets continued to tumble, courtesy of relentless bowling by KKR's pacers including Starc, Rana, and Russell, who systematically dismantled the SRH lineup.
Earlier, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the Sunrises were bowled for a paltry total of 113. Pat Cummins' side witnessed an embarrassing collapse and conceded an all-time unwanted record in the history of the IPL finals. Mumbai Indians previously held the record of the lowest total in IPL finals when they were restricted to a 129/8 total against Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final.
Throughout the tournament, KKR showcased a bold and aggressive style of cricket under Gambhir's guidance. Their fearless approach was evident from the very beginning, especially during the powerplay overs, distinguishing them from more conservative teams. This daring mindset was on full display in the final as they efficiently took apart SRH.
The Chepauk crowd, anticipating a thrilling finale, were left disappointed by the one-sided nature of the match. However, for the Knights and their devoted supporters, it was the realization of a dream season meticulously crafted by a mentor who embodies a refusal to accept defeat.