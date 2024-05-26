Kolkata Knight Riders Beat SRH by 8 Wickets to Clinch Third IPL Title

Earlier, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the Sunrises were bowled for a paltry total of 113. Pat Cummins' side witnessed an embarrassing collapse and conceded an all-time unwanted record in the history of the IPL finals. Mumbai Indians previously held the record of the lowest total in IPL finals when they were restricted to a 129/8 total against Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final.