IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad, Next Match with Date, Venue, Time, and Result

The Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that has won the IPL twice, are set to kick off their campaign in the tournament against the Punjab Kings on April 1. The BCCI has conducted the IPL 2023 auction, allowing the teams to complete their squads for the season. During the auction, Punjab Kings signed England all-rounder Sam Curran for a whopping INR 18.50 crore, making him the most expensive player. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians acquired Cameron Green for a whopping INR 17.50 crores, making him the second most expensive player in IPL auction history.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will follow its standard "Home and Away" format, with 10 teams competing in the event. According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the first match of the tournament will be played on March 31 between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. This section will focus on the Kolkata Knight Riders' upcoming matches, or KKR's upcoming matches in the IPL 2023, including their next match.