Late Darwin Double Helps 10-Man Liverpool Beat Newcastle 2-1 Away

"Mentality Monsters" was on the lips of analysts and experts as they tried to break down the series of events that led to Liverpool FC doing the unthinkable, yet again, by coming from a goal down to defeat high-flying Newcastle United another defeat of the new campaign. To pile on the misery at Tyneside, the Reds were down to 10 men after skipper Virgil van Dijk was shown a straight red card for denying a clear goal-scoring chance to Alexander Isak, a decision which became one of the major talking points of the match.