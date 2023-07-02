Liverpool FC Announce Dominik Szoboszlai Signing For £60 Million

Liverpool FC have confirmed their second signing of the summer in Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for a sum of 70 million euros (£60m) on a five-year deal. Szoboszlai becomes the second signing after Alexis Mac Allister in a summer of rebuilding for the Reds who missed out on Champions League football by a whisker in the end after enduring a torrid 2022-23 season.
Liverpool on Friday triggered the Hungarian’s release clause, with the club granting him permission to complete his medicals. Szoboszlai arrives, subject to a work permit, after World Cup winner Mac Allister who arrived from Brighton and Hove Albion for a sum of £35 million. Dominik has been handed the number 8 shirt previously worn by Naby Keita after it was left vacant by Reds legend Steven Gerrard.
Speaking after signing the contract, Szoboszlai said, “It's a really historic club, really good players, good coach. For me, it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”
The 22-year-old has won the German Cup in each of his last two seasons in the Bundesliga. Last season, Szoboszlai made 31 appearances in the German league, scoring six times and assisting another eight goals.
He had signed from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021 and has since scored 20 goals and 21 assists in 91 appearances.
Szoboszlai had a release clause in his Leipzig contract which expired on Friday. However, the Reds acted out of the blue to trigger the clause after which they proceeded to agree personal terms with the player’s camp.
It may be noted that following an underwhelming season, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are looking to reinforce the middle of the park with veteran midfielder James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving after their contracts ended at the Anfield club.