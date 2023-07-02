Liverpool FC Announce Dominik Szoboszlai Signing For £60 Million

Liverpool FC have confirmed their second signing of the summer in Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for a sum of 70 million euros (£60m) on a five-year deal. Szoboszlai becomes the second signing after Alexis Mac Allister in a summer of rebuilding for the Reds who missed out on Champions League football by a whisker in the end after enduring a torrid 2022-23 season.