Lionel Messi Talks Up World Cup 2026, Retirement Plans
Argentinian football legend and arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi discussed his prospects of participating in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and expressed that anything is possible prior to the next global football tournament.
During an interview with Argentina's Star+, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winning Messi mentioned that he is not currently giving any thought to the World Cup.
The 36-year-old mentioned that typically, someone his age would not participate in the upcoming prestigious tournament, but he will still consider it.
Messi said, "I'm not thinking about the World Cup and I'm not saying 100 per cent that I won't be there because anything can happen. Because of my age, the most normal thing is that I won't be there. Then we'll see."
The captain who led his team to victory in the World Cup acknowledged that the upcoming Copa America in 2024 will pose challenges. He further mentioned that he will continue to support the Argentine national team as long as he is in good health.
"Maybe we'll do well at the Copa America and everything will work out for us to continue. Maybe not. Realistically it's difficult. As long as I feel I'm well and can continue to contribute, I'm going to do it. Today all I'm thinking about is getting to the Copa America. After that, time will tell if I'm there or not," Messi further said.
Lionel Messi, who plies his trade for Inter Miami in the MLS, also spoke up on his retirement plans and said that he wants to be with the team more than ever after winning the previous World Cup with Argentina.
"I'm going to arrive at an age that, normally, doesn't allow me to play in the World Cup. I said I don't think I'm going to be there. It looked like after the World Cup I was retiring and it was the opposite. Now I want to be there more than ever," asserted Messi.
Earlier, Messi received the highly esteemed Ballon d'Or accolade for the eighth time in his illustrious career. This award serves as a testament to his exceptional talent as he nears the end of his professional journey.