Liverpool Dismantle Newcastle 4-2, Extend Lead At Top
Liverpool dismantled Newcastle United 4-2 in a pulsating end-to-end affair in their first outing of the New Year at Anfield on Tuesday (IST).
On a record-breaking night for the Anfield faithful, Liverpool star Mohammed Salah registered his 150th Premier League goal for the Reds. A pure attacking masterclass from Jurgen Klopp's men meant Liverpool finished the match with an expected goals (xG) tally of 7.27, the most recorded in a single Premier League match (since 2010-11).
The home side was dominant from the kick-off racking up the shots at Martin Dúbravka's goal. However, the stand-in Newcastle man was up to the job producing a string of great saves to keep the Reds at bay. The highlight of his first half would be his penalty-saving effort off Salah's attempt.
Despite a flurry of chances at both ends, the first 45 minutes could not separate the two sides.
The second half saw the home side again come out of the blocks flying as they kept on the high-intensity attacking game. This time, however, the Newcastle team was slow to react and Salah pounced when set up by Darwin Nunez to break the deadlock and redeem himself after the penalty miss earlier.
The early goal seemed to open up the game as Newcastle went ahead and equalized through Alexander Isak, who finished past Alisson to make it 1-1 within minutes.
As the game went on, Curtis Jones took his opportunity to shine in the 74th minute after being set up by substitute Diogo Jota. He finished well to make it 2-1. Liverpool soon went 3-1 up after Cody Gakpo scored in the 78th minute after coming off the bench. Salah grabbed an assist for Gakpo's goal.
However, Newcastle was not out yet as a corner resulted in a headed effort from Sven Botman that went past Alisson and into the goal to make it 3-2 setting up a frantic final 10 minutes for the Anfield crowd.
However, put through on goal, Diogo Jota was adjudged to have been brought down by Dúbravka with 86 minutes gone. Liverpool was awarded their second penalty on the night which Mohammed Salah did not miss. Salah's goal restored Liverpool's two-goal cushion and the match ended 4-2.
Liverpool took 34 shots at Newcastle's goal with 15 being on target against their opponent's 5(3). The Reds also finished the match with 62 per cent possession and that was visible on the pitch as they time and again exploited gaps in the Newcastle defence. However, Newcastle was also up to the task, taking their chances well when the opportunity presented itself in an enthralling match.