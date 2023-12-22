Liverpool FC Rules Out Joining European Super League

Liverpool Football Club on Friday became the latest in line of several football clubs to disassociate themselves from the European Super League plans.
This comes after several other football clubs from around the continent made their stance clear about joining the proposed Super League.
The European Court of Justice recently ruled that FIFA and UEFA were not in their place to block the formation of a super league format allowing organisers to go on and form the league.
The idea is being spearheaded by Real Madrid's Florentino Perez, who has support from fellow Spanish side FC Barcelona in the matter.
Although cash rich, the idea of a separate league sporting all major footballing clubs from around Europe has been dished by football fans and the whole community alike.
In a club statement on Friday, Liverpool FC wrote, "Yesterday's ruling by the European Court of Justice does not change Liverpool FC's previous stance on a proposed European Super League. Our involvement has been discontinued."
"We will continue to work with fellow clubs through the ECA and participate in UEFA competitions," the statement added.
It may be noted that Liverpool FC was among other clubs to at first give their nod to the idea. However, in the wake of continued backlash the club had retraced and the owners had apologised to the fans.
Other major clubs from across Europe including the likes of PSG, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal, and more have denounced the idea as well.