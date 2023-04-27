Premier League: Advantage City In Title Race, Liverpool Continue To Win

In what was built up as the title decider and a six-pointer between the top two teams of the Premier League this season, it was Manchester City who kept up the pressure on the table toppers Arsenal putting four goals past them in a relentless display of football. Arsenal, who came out as the shock title contenders this season, drew their last three games to hand the onus to Manchester City in the race for the title. Playing at their home ground, Manchester City did not shy away from taking the chance as they put four past Arsenal with Kevin De Bruyne scoring two and assisting another to keep their bid for a third successive Premier League title and a possible treble alive. City now has 73 points with two games in hand over Arsenal who are on 75 points from 33 league games and its now looking increasingly likely that the PL trophy will be draped in blue ribbons once again this year.