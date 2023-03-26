Nikhat Zareen Bags Second Successive World Championships Title

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen clinched the title of World Champion for the second successive time by defeating two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam at the ongoing IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Sunday.

Nikhat dominated a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the 50 kg fly weight final. Nikhat is now the second Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary pugilist Mary Kom.

After her big win, Nikhat Zareen thanked everyone who supported her during the competition.

She said, "I am happy that I became World Champion for the 2nd time. I am grateful to all those who supported me. This medal is for my country India. This was a difficult competition but in the end, I won a gold medal."

On Saturday, ace pugilist Nitu Ghanghas clinched the gold medal and scripted history as a world champion in the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships final.

Nitu Ghanghas defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the 48 kg weight category by registering a dominating 5-0 win. With this, Nitu has become the sixth Indian female to become a world champaion.

Nitu displayed an outstanding performance in her match against Altansetseg. Nitu dominated Altantsetseg 5-0 in the first round but was handed a 3-2 warning in the second. She clinched the third round well to beat the two-time Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the finals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain will face Australia's Caitlin Parker in the final of World Boxing Championships for a chance at bagging her first gold medal at the World Championships.