Lovlina Borgohain One Step Away From Glory | Details Of Final Match Here

Lovlina Borgohain will be facing off against Austalia's Caitlin Parker in the final of IBA Women's World Boxing Championships final on Sunday for a chance at bagging her first gold medal at the World Championships.
She will be alongside Nikhat Zareen, who also entered the final having defeated Colombia's Ingrit Valencia on March 23. Nikhat is up against Nguyen Thi Tam from Vietnam.
The 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships is being held in New Delhi.
Earlier, Lovlina Borgohain had defeated China's Li Qian on Thursday to storm into the finals of the competition. She had easily won the first round, however, found strong competition from her opponent in the second round. However, she managed to win to confirm her place in the final round.
Lovlina is up against two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Caitlin Parker, who at 5 foot 9, is slightly shorter than her opponent. This is likely to play into the favour of the Assam born Olypmic medalist.
Wondering where to watch Lovlina in action, read on to find out.
When will Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 finals take place?
As per the schedule, representing India, Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen will play in the final round of the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday (March 26).
At what time will Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 finals take place?
The final round of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships are set to begin at 6 pm (IST). Both matches featuring Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen will be live streamed.
Which TV channels will broadcast Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain's final matches live in India?
Doordarshan and Sony network channels will be broadcasting the final round of matches featuring Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen in India today at 6 pm.
Where can I get the live streaming of Lovlina and Nikhat's Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 finals in India?
Viewers can catch Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen in action today. The matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv application and website. In addition, the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan will also live stearm the match.