Lovlina Borgohain One Step Away From Glory | Details Of Final Match Here

Lovlina Borgohain will be facing off against Austalia's Caitlin Parker in the final of IBA Women's World Boxing Championships final on Sunday for a chance at bagging her first gold medal at the World Championships.

She will be alongside Nikhat Zareen, who also entered the final having defeated Colombia's Ingrit Valencia on March 23. Nikhat is up against Nguyen Thi Tam from Vietnam.

The 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships is being held in New Delhi.

Earlier, Lovlina Borgohain had defeated China's Li Qian on Thursday to storm into the finals of the competition. She had easily won the first round, however, found strong competition from her opponent in the second round. However, she managed to win to confirm her place in the final round.

Lovlina is up against two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Caitlin Parker, who at 5 foot 9, is slightly shorter than her opponent. This is likely to play into the favour of the Assam born Olypmic medalist.

Wondering where to watch Lovlina in action, read on to find out.