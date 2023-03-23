Lovlina Storms into Finals of Women's World Boxing Championships, Assures At least Silver Medal

Olympic Medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins her semifinal bout against Li Qian of China, to enter the final of the Women's World Boxing Championships.

Lovlina Bargohain defeated Qian Li of China in the semi-final and won the match with a score of 4-1.

Moreover, India's Nikhat Zarino reached the final of the World Boxing Championship.

Lovlina in the 75 kg category and Nikhat Zarin in the 50 kg category.

The 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships are the 13th edition of the championships and held in New Delhi, India from March 15- 26, 2023.