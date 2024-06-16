Lovlina Borgohain Bags Silver Medal in Grand Prix 2024 Competition

Sports

She lost 2-3 in her third bout against Li Qian of China on the final day of the competition on Saturday.
Ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain finished her Grand Prix 2024 campaign in the Czech Republic with a silver medal.

She lost 2-3 in her third bout against Li Qian of China on the final day of the competition on Saturday.

The competition was held in a round-robin format from June 12 to 15. Lovlina won her first bout 3-2 against England's Chantal Reid but lost the second bout 0-5 against Cindy Ngamba of the Olympic Refugee team.

She will be one of the boxers to represent the country in the Paris 2024 Olympics, which will be held from July 26 to August 11.

