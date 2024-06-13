Shruti Vora Scripts History, Becomes First Indian to Win 3-Star GP Event

What is a Dressage event:

The rider-horse combo performs in an arena of 20m x 60m, bordered by a low rail which the horse must stay within. The arena has 12 lettered markers placed symmetrically indicating where the movements are to start and where the changes to pace are to occur and where the movements will end.

There are seven stages -- preliminary, elementary, medium, advanced medium, advanced, Prix St George and Intermediate -I.

The scoring is done on a scale of 1 to 10 where 1 indicates very bad and 10 excellent.